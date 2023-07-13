Looking to start a career in education? Clay County District Schools to hold hiring event

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Districts Schools is asking those interested in pursuing a career in education to come by Fleming Island High School at 2233 Village Square Park on Fleming Island. The job fair is scheduled to take place on Wed., Jul. 19 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The hiring event will look to fill positions for both instructional and non-instructional positions.

CCDS said in a statement that job seekers can connect with principals and assistant principals from all 43 schools. Hiring supervisors will be prepared to extend on-site conditional offers of employment to qualified candidates at the job fair.

“This event is a great opportunity for individuals who are interested in starting a career in education or seeking to transfer into Clay County District Schools from another school district. We are the largest employer in the county and we pride ourselves on being a people-centric organization that supports our teachers and staff. As an “A” rated and top ten school district in the state, I invite you to come to the job fair and see what Clay County District Schools has to offer for your next career pathway.” — CCDS superintendent David Broskie

If you would like more information on the job fair and career opportunities, please visit www.oneclay.net and click on the Human Resources icon.