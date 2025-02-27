‘Lot of possibilities’: DeSantis keeps the door open for Florida’s First Lady to run for governor

STARKE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is leaving the door open for a possible Gubernatorial run for Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis, despite President Donald’s Trump’s pick for the position officially entering the race.

In recent days, Gov. DeSantis made several comments, seemingly positioning his wife for a gubernatorial bid in 2026.

Not long after, President Trump announced Florida Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL 19th District) would have his endorsement for the position if he were to run.

Just this week, Donalds made it official.

Despite the Governor’s poor performance when pitted against Trump in the Republican Presidential Primary, when we asked him about the recent development Thursday morning, he didn’t count his wife out in a race that would see her go head-to-head with a Trump-endorsed candidate.

Instead, the Governor questioned whether Donalds has legislated and delivered results consistent with the Trump agenda.

“Oh, I think there’s a lot of possibilities, but what I also think is that Donald Trump has been in office for like five weeks. Why aren’t we working to make sure that his vision and mandate is delivered for the people that voted for him, including the people of Florida,” DeSantis said. “That’s what we’ve done in Florida.”

There’s still a long way to go until the 2026 race heats up, but already it seems we could be heading towards a quite contentious Republican Primary.

