Luke Combs coming to EverBank Stadium in May

Jacksonville, Fl — County music superstar Luke Combs is returning to Jacksonville with two nights of music outdoors at EverBank Stadium. The reigning two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year announced 25 U.S. stadium shows next year with his ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Old Tour’ including May 3 and 4 in Jacksonville.

Special guests for the Friday night shows include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue, while the Saturday shows will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

“We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows”, Combs said.

Tickets for the “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour” will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 23 at 4:00pm local time with general on-sale following Friday, August 25 at 10:00am local time.

Complete details can be found here.



