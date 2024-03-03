Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida to temporarily pause services for grand re-opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On March 6th, Lutheran Social Services (LSS) of Northeast Florida will be temporarily suspending most of its services to facilitate its grand re-opening celebration. The agency will halt all services for the day, except the LSS Food Pantry.

The decision to temporarily close services on March 6th is to allow LSS to focus all resources and attention on ensuring the success of this significant occasion. The grand re-opening event aims to mark the revitalization of LSS facilities and services.

While most services will be paused for the day, the LSS Food Pantry will remain operational, shifting its typical morning market hours to 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to assist those in need of groceries.

However, all other services will be temporarily suspended. Individuals seeking immediate food assistance are encouraged to call 211 or visit 211.org to connect with local resources.

For individuals with appointments scheduled on March 6th, LSS kindly requests rescheduling for another day. If staff have not reached out already, individuals are advised to contact the office at 904-448-5995 or email contact@lssjax.org.

Normal business operations are set to resume on Thursday, March 7th at 8:00 a.m.

