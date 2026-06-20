Mail-in voters in Duval County urged to verify signatures ahead of Primary Election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland is reminding voters to make sure their signatures on file are current, particularly for those planning to vote by mail in the Aug. 18 Primary Election.

Holland said handwriting can change over time, and a mismatched signature can delay the counting of a mail ballot.

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The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office said all staff members and Canvassing Board members complete state-certified training in signature verification, including how to identify forgeries and inconsistencies.

If the signatures match, the mail ballot is opened and counted.

If they do not match, the office mails the voter a cure affidavit form with instructions for resolving the discrepancy. Voters have until 5 p.m. on the second day after the election to submit the form along with identification.

The Canvassing Board makes the final determination on any ballot still in question after that deadline.

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Voters who need to update their signature must do so before their mail ballot is received by the elections office.

The Florida Voter Registration Application, used to make the update, is available on the Supervisor of Elections website or at any public library, and can be submitted in person or by mail.

For more information, voters can visit duvalelections.gov or call 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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