Malayan tiger, Cinta, expecting the birth of two cubs at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s an exciting time at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens as an ultrasound confirmed that Cinta is expecting at least two cubs.

The zoo confirmed in a Facebook post that the Malayan Tiger is about three months along and they anticipate she will give birth soon.

Cinty was brought to Jacksonville in 2017. She had her first litter at the Cincinnati Zoo, and according to Jacksonville Zoo, Bashir, is the father of the cubs. This makes him a first-time dad.

“He (Bashir) joined the Zoo in 2022 through the Species Survival Plan (SSP), a group of professionals within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) that make recommendations to ensure a healthy, genetically diverse and demographically varied population,” Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said.

The gestation period for a Malayan tiger is about three months. The zoo said that throughout her pregnancy Cinta has remained curious, playful, and active. She has been exploring her nesting box and enjoying her favorite toys.

“Tigers play a critical role in their natural habitat by balancing and maintaining a thriving ecosystem,” the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said on social media. “Unfortunately, there are estimated to be fewer than 150 Malayan tigers left in the wild. This pregnancy is a significant addition to the sustainability of the Critically Endangered species, and we are proud of our contribution to ensuring a viable and diverse Malayan tiger population!”

Here’s a video that the zoo released on Cinta and her second journey to motherhood.

