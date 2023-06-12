Man accused of contractor fraud in St. Johns County, deputies seeking information from other victims

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday afternoon the arrest of 49-year-old Brandon Keith Franklin on multiple charges related to contractor fraud.

Franklin, who had posed as a licensed contractor using various business names, was apprehended following an investigation conducted by SJSO.

The investigation began in 2022 after a homeowner reported Franklin’s alleged fraudulent activities.

According to arrest reports, in September, Franklin was hired by the homeowner to work on an addition to the house, paying him an upfront sum of 20% of the project’s estimated cost, amounting to $28,806.40.

In November, Franklin requested an additional payment of 30%, for a total deposit of 50%, before he started working. Deputies said the homeowner paid Franklin another $42,759.60.

However, problems arose when a stop work order was issued on December 15, due to the addition’s failure to meet building code standards, the arrest report said.

On February 25, 2023, the arrest report said Franklin returned to the address with an “electrician” to start electrical work, even though a permit had still not been pulled.

This visit was reportedly unannounced, as Franklin had only told the homeowner that he was going to “have an electrician come by.” Franklin had the work conducted by his authority, fully knowing that the person doing the electrical work was not licensed, deputies said.

SJSO said Franklin violated Florida statutes by originally advertising that he could conduct the electrical portion of the job when he was never licensed to do so.

Deputies said the homeowner followed up with the county to try to get the permits and learned that Franklin had not pulled a permit for the work, and further learned that he could not pull a permit for the work as he was not a licensed contractor.

The homeowner confronted Franklin about this discovery, and Franklin then tried to transfer the project to another contractor to have the work completed. However, the homeowner was advised that due to the current structure not being brought to code that it would have to be demolished and redone from scratch.

On March 28, deputies said the homeowner sent a certified Demand Letter to Franklin and Richard Hechler, the president of Summit Outdoors Inc., demanding a refund of the $71,566 paid and the cessation of unpermitted work. Confirmation of receipt by Franklin was received on April 8.

As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that Franklin had a detailed criminal history related to contractor fraud.

Deputies said they found a pattern of deceptive behavior, including posing as a licensed contractor in multiple jurisdictions.

Further inquiries made to the St. Johns Building Department on May 2 indicated that Franklin had previously received a warning and cease-and-desist order on July 26, 2022. It was also discovered that he did not possess a valid contractor’s license.

Deputies said the homeowner has yet to receive repayment of $28,806.40, which was 20% of the total estimated cost of $144,032, or obtain the necessary permits for the completion of the work.

To this date, a permit for the work to be completed has not been granted.

Franklin’s probation officer told deputies that Franklin violated his probation with these new charges being filed, as he has a history of contractor fraud.

In light of these developments, SJSO is appealing to the public for any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation or if individuals believe they may have also fallen victim to Franklin’s fraudulent activities. Deputy John McGuire can be reached at jmcguire@sjso.org or 904-429-9087.

