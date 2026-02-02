Man arrested after attempting to rob a Glynn County store, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Police arrested a Brunswick man early Sunday after an attempted armed robbery at a business on Scranton Road last week, according to Glynn County Police.

Officers say the incident happened around 2:51 p.m. Saturday, when a man with a knife tried to take cash from a register.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A store employee told police they were assaulted, but the suspect ran off without getting any money.

Police used a K-9 unit to search the area, and detectives later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Joshua Hurtado.

Officers arrested Hurtado at a local restaurant and searched his home and vehicle.

Hurtado faces several charges, including attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the crime, according to police.

He was also arrested on unrelated burglary charges and outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Glynn County Police or Silent Witness.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.