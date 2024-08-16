Man in critical condition after being shot in drive-by shooting in Sherwood Forest, JSO said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police responded to a man shot at around 3:40 p.m. on Thur., Aug. 15 in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

When they arrived at 3400 Chivalry Dr. they found a victim said to be in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

He was quickly transported to an area hospital in critical, but non-life-threatening condition.

A JSO detective said the victim was exiting a home when a black car pulled up and shot several times with a 9mm handgun, striking the victim. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

An initial investigation revealed the possible suspect’s name but no description was given. Police did say that both the suspect and victim knew each other.

JSO is asking anyone who might have seen anything or knows about the shooting to call them at 904-630-0500.

