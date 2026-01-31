Man critically injured in Park Street shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late twenties was seriously hurt in a shooting early Saturday on Park Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Park Street and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting happened during an argument in a parking lot.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, authorities said.

Police arrived quickly and detained everyone involved.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

