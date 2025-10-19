Baker County man dies in Sunday morning crash on State Road 121

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A 61-year-old MacClenny man died in a crash late Sunday morning on State Road 121, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck southbound on State Road 121 near Jerry Johns Road around 11 a.m. when he lost control negotiating a curve.

The truck ran off the right side of the road, crossed the grass shoulder, and went into a ditch.

The pickup hit a concrete culvert, lifted off the ground, and landed in the woods, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

