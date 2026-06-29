Man fatally shot at Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 20s was killed Sunday night on Jacksonville’s Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the Victory Point Apartments on Ramona Boulevard around 10:25 p.m.

Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds lying in the playground area of the complex. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are actively looking for whoever is responsible for this deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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