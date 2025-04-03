Man found shot, dead inside car at a Regency shopping center: JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it said a man was found dead inside a car at the Southside Commons shopping Center.

Officers responded to the area on Commerce Center Drive just after 3 P.M. on Wednesday after being alerted about an “unresponsive” man in a car.

Officials with JSO said they, along with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, arrived to find an adult with apparent gunshot wounds. He was declared dead by first responders.

JSO’s homicide and crime scene units are assisting, but it’s unknown exactly how the man died.

Officials said they don’t believe there’s any further active threat to the community.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at its non-emergency number, (094) 630-0500.

An anonymous tip can also be left with CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

