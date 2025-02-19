Man injured in shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside during argument

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated at a Jacksonville hospital after being shot Tuesday on the Westside. Jacksonville police were called to the 4000 block of Melvin Circle East at about 7:45 p.m. regarding a person shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a man in his late 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound, a Jacksonville police news release states. His injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

“The initial investigation has revealed there was a verbal argument between two known individuals,” the news release states. “The verbal argument turned physical which led to the victim getting shot one time. All parties involved in this incident are detained and speaking with detectives about what happened,” the news release states.

