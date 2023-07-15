Man responsible for the death of a UNF student faces 12 years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 22-Year-old Meghan Mooney, a University of North Florida student, was hit and killed in a DUI crash just over two years ago.

This Friday an emotional testimony took place inside Duval Count Courtroom as the judge decided the fate of the man responsible.

“Meghan completely changed my life twice. Once by being my friend, and twice by leaving me too soon,” said a friend of Meghan Mooney, Lauren Green. “I felt like my heart was being ripped out of my chest right there in the parking lot.”

Meghan’s life was taken by 62-year-old Michael Motley, who pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter after striking Meghan’s car and killing her. At the time of the crash, Motley had a blood alcohol content level that was more than two times over the legal limit.

Motley was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. The judge also sentenced him to an additional two years of probation.

