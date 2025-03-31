Man shot in both legs during fight in Mandarin neighborhood: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that a man was shot multiple times Sunday while in the Mandarin neighborhood.

This happened in the 4900 block of Sunbeam Road, near Old Kings Road.

According to police, they responded to the neighborhood around 2 P.M. to a call about someone being shot.

A neighbor in the Thomas Chase Apartments called Action News Jax to report the sound of gunshots.

The victim, a man in his mid-30s, managed to drive himself to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he is expected to recover.

Police said he had been shot in both legs while in a fight with someone he knew.

Everyone involved in the shooting has reportedly been detained for questioning.

Crime Scene Detectives are working to gather evidence, video, and witness testimony that may help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JSO at its non-emergency number, (904) 630-0500.

Anonymous tips may also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

