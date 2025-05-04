Man shot, killed by Jacksonville police officer during domestic call on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot by a Jacksonville police officer Sunday morning. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in the Normandy Estates mobile home park in 8000 block of Normand Boulevard.

Police were called to the area to assist a woman who was attempting to pack up her belongings and move from a home she stayed in with her boyfriend, Michael Lee Wright, 39.

Police said the boyfriend attacked her and she left and police were called from a nearby store. Officers arrived to assist her in retrieving her belongings, but Wright attacked the officer’s vehicle and at one point jumped on the hood, police said.

He then attacked the officer and had something in his hand, police said. Wright ignored the officer’s orders to drop what he was holding and continued attacking the officer, police said at a news conference.

The officer then fired multiple shots at Wright. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A pair of scissors was discovered under the patrol car moments after the shooting, police said.

During the attack, police said Wright kept telling the officer, “Just kill me.” Police also said Wright sent a text message to the woman stating, “I’m going to die today.”

