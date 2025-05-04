Two escape injury in St. Johns County boat fire

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County firefighters were called out to Trout Creek Memorial Park and Marina at about 10 a.m. Saturday in response to a boat fire. Crews arrived to find a boat heavily involved in flames, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. “Two individuals were on board at the time but were fortunately uninjured,” a St. Johns County Fire Rescue social media post states. “They were assessed on scene as a precaution.”

SJC Boat Fire SJCFR units responded to a vessel fire at Trout Creek Memorial Park and Marina on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Woman shot during fight at hotel in Jacksonville’s Highlands area

Read: Trump reportedly considering executive order limiting NIL after meeting with Nick Saban

Read: Westside neighbors left rattled after attacker killed by police Friday night

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.