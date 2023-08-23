Mattel launches Little People collections for Jacksonville Jaguars, other NFL teams

Jacksonville Jaguars fans will soon have a cute collectible to add to the Jags cave.

Mattel is launching its NFL Little People Collector™ Series, which has a set of four Little People dressed as NFL players and super fans for all 32 NFL teams.

The sets are available for pre-order on MattelCreations.com for $25 each.

Jags fans can also enter the Little People Collector: FANtasy Frenzy Sweepstakes where each member of the “league” will be transformed into their very own Little People superfan with a personalized jersey and custom collector’s box. The sweepstakes is running from now until September 7 at MattelCreations.com/lpcnfl.

