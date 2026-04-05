Northeast Florida faces mandatory water restrictions amid exceptional drought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Northeast Florida grapples with “exceptional” drought conditions, the St. Johns River Water Management District has officially implemented mandatory water restrictions to protect the region’s dwindling water supply.

Utility leaders are calling on the community to drastically reduce nonessential water use.

“We are experiencing an extreme drought in Northeast Florida right now,” Karen McAllister, spokeswoman for JEA, said. “Limiting irrigation to once a week is the most effective step our community can take to conserve water during these conditions.”

Under the new mandate, lawn irrigation is restricted to just one day per week. The specific day residents are permitted to water depends on their home address.

While JEA is not an enforcement agency, they are urging voluntary compliance to ensure long-term reliability for drinking water, spring flows, and critical fire protection services.

They say a broken sprinkler head can waste up to 25,000 gallons of water in six months.

To help residents pivot, JEA is distributing free water conservation kits. The kits include high-efficiency showerheads and toilet leak detection tablets.

“It has an aerator so that you still get the same pressure, but you are using less water,” McAllister explained, noting that the drought is also an ideal time for residents to inspect their home irrigation systems and toilets for hidden leaks.

The dry spell and the bad winter we had is already changing how locals approach their curb appeal. At Liberty Landscape Supply, staff are seeing a surge in customers seeking “hearty” and “evergreen” varieties that can survive both Florida’s scorching heat and unpredictable cold snaps.

“I’m looking for something that doesn’t need daily watering,” said local resident LaSaundra Mayhew, who was recently spotted replanting her garden with the new restrictions in mind after this past winter damaged all of her plants.

Jen Burnham of Liberty Landscape Supply noted that after a harsh winter and a dry spring, homeowners are tired of replacing dead plants. “We have a lot of people... trying to switch to heartier material because they don’t want to replace it again,” Burnham said.

By reducing outdoor water use now, officials hope to preserve the Floridan aquifer.

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