Mayo Clinic ranked top hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayo Clinic was ranked the number one hospital in Florida and Jacksonville in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals rankings.

According to a news release, the hospital has been ranked the top hospital in the state for eight of the past nine years.

“We are humbled and honored to once again be ranked as the top hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report,” Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida, said in the release. “Our outstanding teams are dedicated to continuing to push the boundaries of medicine while providing the highest quality care to each of our patients.”

Mayo Clinic in Florida was ranked nationally among the top 50 hospitals for the following specialties:

Cancer

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Geriatrics

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

Urology

These specialties were measured on factors such as patient experience, patient survival, nurse staffing, advanced technology, and more.

U.S. News & World Report compared 5,000 medical centers for the rankings.

