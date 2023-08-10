Mayor Deegan announces seven new appointments to city positions

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan held a news conference on Thursday, announcing the names of the people who will take over seven key roles in city government.

“I am incredibly proud to welcome this diverse set of collaborators, innovators, problem solvers, and civic leaders,” Mayor Deegan said in a news release. “Each of these individuals brings with them immense experience and a unique perspective to make this a new day in Jacksonville.”

Here’s a list of the appointees:

Randy DeFoor - General Counsel

Nina Sickler - Director of Public Works

Alex Alston - Chief of Sports and Entertainment

Dr. Rudy Jamison, Jr - Executive Director of the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission

Jimmy Midyette - Diversity Manager for the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission

Gregory Grant - Jacksonville Small and Emerging Businesses Administrator

Bill Delaney - Council Liaison

Mayor Deegan said she also took steps to increase diversity in city government.

Her new appointments are:

26% African American

9% Asian American

6% Other Ethnicities

3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

9% are members of the LGBTQ+ Community

And across the City of Jacksonville, the workforce includes 5% Hispanic Employees.

A news release said the Mayor’s office is nearly 15% more diverse than the previous administration.

