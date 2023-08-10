New Duval County School on the Northside opens ahead of the first day of school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new school in Duval County is opening its door just in time for the first day of school on Monday.

Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary is the first new school built in the last 15 years.

Students, teachers, alumni, community members, and city leaders were all at the ribbon cutting on Thursday.

“We needed to take action to create spaces where our students and teachers can thrive and really reach their full potential,” said acting superintendent, Dr. Dana Kriznar.

On Thursday morning, Action News Jax got a chance to get a tour of the school and got a closer look at the media center, cafeteria, stem lab, and student classrooms.

Dr. Kriznar said 2011 was the last time a new school was built.

“That means the Rutledge H. Pearson, your school, is the first brand new school to be built in the last 15 years in this part of the city,” said Dr. Kriznar.

The district said Rutledge H. Pearson is the first new school built and completed using funds from the half-cent sales tax.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan was also at the ribbon cutting.

“By updating our schools’ facilities, we can ensure they can have the best possible learning environment and are set on a path of success,” said Mayor Deegan.

The district said there are four more schools under construction.

