Mayor Deegan makes appointments to the Kids Hops Alliance Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan announced Friday that she is appointing five distinguished community leaders to join the esteemed Kids Hope Alliance Board of Directors. The newly appointed members are set to bring their diverse expertise to the table and contribute to the organization’s mission of nurturing safe and healthy environments for Jacksonville’s youth.

The individuals chosen to serve on the Kids Hope Alliance Board of Directors are as follows:

Lawrence E. Dennis :

: A highly respected Regional Director and Vice President at Mainstream Development Educational Group. His impressive career spans various educational leadership roles, including Regional Superintendent for Duval County Public Schools and Principal positions in elementary, middle, and high schools throughout Jacksonville.

Meredith Chartrand Frisch :

: A dedicated community advocate who currently holds positions on the boards of The Chartrand Foundation, Women’s Giving Alliance, and KIPP Jacksonville. She has lent her expertise to numerous educational and healthcare institutions, including The Discovery School, Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Healthy Start Coalition, and Jacksonville Community Council, Inc.

Connie Hodges :

: Boasts an extensive thirty-year career with United Way, having served in key roles across Kansas, Michigan, and Jacksonville. Her transformative leadership as President and CEO of United Way of Northeast Florida ushered in a Community Impact model that focused on education, health, and family income.

Cynthia Ball Nixon :

: Holds the pivotal role of Chief Financial Officer at the Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition. Her wealth of experience includes Senior Director positions in Finance, Business Services, and Accounting at both Kids Hope Alliance and Duval County Public Schools.

J. Carson Tranquille :

: Brings a wealth of experience to the board, with a background encompassing roles as the Managing Broker and Owner of Tranquille Realty, as well as a distinguished 15-year career in law enforcement that culminated in the rank of Police Division Chief at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

In expressing her enthusiasm for the appointments, Mayor Donna Deegan stated, “One of the top priorities of my administration is to bring back a reimagined and reinvigorated Jacksonville Journey. We need fresh eyes who will move the Kids Hope Alliance toward that vision. I’m excited to nominate these accomplished leaders who bring decades of experience building safe and healthy neighborhoods.”

The Kids Hope Alliance Board of Directors comprises seven members, each serving four-year terms. Notably, existing board members Kevin Gay and Marsha Oliver will continue their valuable contributions to the organization.

Kids Hope Alliance, acting as a fiscal agency of the City of Jacksonville, plays a pivotal role in overseeing the implementation and management of children and youth programs, services, and activities. This essential work is carried out through collaboration with third-party service providers, ensuring a comprehensive and impactful approach to youth development.

