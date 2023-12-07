Mayor Deegan met with NFL commissioner before Monday Night’s game at Everbank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax learned they Mayor Donna Deegan met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ahead of Monday Night’s game at Everbank Stadium.

A spokeswoman for Deegan told us it was a chance for them to get acquainted and quote, “get to a yes on a deal that is good for the city and the Jaguars.

We were also told that they did not discuss any specifics regarding the ongoing negotiations between the city and the Jaguars on the proposed $2 billion deal that includes major stadium renovations.

