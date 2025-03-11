Mayor Deegan, Meridian Waste reach contract agreement amid legal disputes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Office of Mayor Donna Deegan and Meridian Waste have announced a mutually agreeable resolution and compensation agreement after proposed legal actions.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has been keeping you informed about this deal, with the latest update coming after the deadline for compromise was passed.

Council President Randy White is introducing the proposed contract amendment as a one-cycle emergency bill at a City Council meeting on Tuesday night. The City of Jacksonville provided the following goals of the amendment, which are “ensuring quality solid waste services for the Northside, minimizing the financial impact on the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget and reserve funds, avoiding lengthy and costly litigation for both parties, and streamlining the archaic and cumbersome rate review process moving forward.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Meridian Waste on a solution that works for the city and the company. Together, we have made this process more efficient for future administrations and councils, delivered long-term financial stability for all parties, and ensured that Meridian Waste will continue providing the same high-quality service that our citizens have come to expect for many years to come,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

According to a release by the COJ, the amended contract will:

Extends the term of the contract by six additional years (expiring September 30, 2033) with a locked in base rate and an annual CPI adjustment capped at 5% for the remainder of the contract. This brings long-term stability to budgeting and planning.

Eliminates the Rate Review process in all following years, which will save hundreds of staff hours across multiple city departments and make way for a more efficient process in the future.

Establishes the FY 2024/2025 base rate at $22.39; however, defers payment of a portion of the Base Rate ($1.03/unit) for a 12-month period (Oct. 1, 2024 - Sept. 30, 2025) until October 31, 2025. This allows for proper budgeting for FY 2025/2026 and minimizes the impact to Reserve Funds withdrawals. Meridian Waste will receive a retroactive payment for services rendered from Oct. 1, 2024 - Mar. 31, 2025, by April 30, 2025.

Includes a new commitment by Meridian Waste to provide an in-kind or cash Community Partnership Investment valued at $150,000 divided equally over the next three years, starting with the City’s FY 2025-2026 fiscal year, to benefit City economic development, health, human services, environmental and/or beautification initiatives.

“Meridian Waste has always approached this contract with the City of Jacksonville as a partnership, and we believe the proposed amendment achieves the overriding goals of the Mayor, the Council and the Company to ensure the long-term cleanliness and health of the Northside while being fiscally responsible to their constituents and our valued customers,” said Dave Shepler, Meridian Waste’s Area President for the state of Florida.

Changes will only affect the Northside, the Westside and Southside will not be affected.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.