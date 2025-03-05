Deadline passes as talks continue in Meridian Waste, City of Jacksonville contract dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday passed without a resolution between Meridian Waste and the City of Jacksonville in a contract dispute that could end up in court.

Four weeks ago, Meridian sent a demand letter to the city, setting a March 3 deadline for the city to pay the trash hauler a 29 percent increase, which was passed by the Jacksonville City Council and which Mayor Donna Deegan subsequently vetoed.

The council overrode her veto, but Deegan has refused to honor the $4 million per year pay raise, citing a legal opinion from the Office of General Counsel.

Sources tell Action News Jax’s Ben Becker Meridian plans to sue next week if a deal is not worked out.

This is a statement from the Mayor’s Office that was sent to Becker:

“Since the Office of General Counsel issued a binding opinion stating that Ordinance #2024-800-E is an invalid ordinance, Mayor Deegan will not be signing it, and the 29% increase will not be provided. We hope that a resolution that works for the city and company can be reached.”

