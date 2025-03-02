Meet your new best friend at Camden County’s free dog adoption events

ST. MARY'S, Ga. — Camden County Animal Control is hosting free adoptions throughout March and April to get local shelter dogs into loving homes.

Animal Control will be bringing adoptable dogs to the Pet Supplies Plus in St. Mary’s on the following days:

March 22

April 5

April 26

Potential adopters are invited to each event from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.

To view available dogs, click here.

To fill out an adoption application, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.