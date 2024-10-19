Memorial for fallen JSO Corrections Officer Brad McNew to be held Oct. 21

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has announced memorial services for Corrections Officer Brad McNew, a 24-year veteran who tragically passed away in the line of duty. The community is invited to honor his legacy during the planned ceremonies.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, October 21, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, located at 11801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223. A vigil and rosary will take place during the viewing at 6:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, October 22, Officer McNew’s memorial mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 11757 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258. Following the mass, a procession will lead to Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery at 4801 San Jose Blvd, where Officer McNew will be honored with a 21-gun salute, a flyover, and other tributes.

Officer McNew is remembered for his deep involvement with the community, including active participation in the choirs of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach and St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church. He also volunteered his time with the Fletcher High School Marching Band.

He leaves behind his wife, Elda, and their son, Liam. The family has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of community support and welcomes the public to attend the services.

Officer McNew’s loss is a significant one for both his family and the entire Jacksonville community. The JSO continues to mourn the passing of a dedicated officer and committed public servant.

