Middle District of Florida Project Safe Neighborhoods nets 107 defendants, 147 illegal firearms

TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced the successful results of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023 Project Safe Neighborhoods strategy.

In the three-month period ending on June 30, 2023, a total of 107 defendants have been prosecuted for federal firearms and violent crime offenses. As a result of these prosecutions, 147 illegal firearms have been removed from the streets of the Middle District of Florida. The cases include defendants who have been indicted, pleaded guilty, convicted at trial, or sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also been actively engaged in community outreach efforts throughout the year, with approximately 200 individuals participating in these initiatives during the third quarter. Community outreach activities included presentations to students in elementary, middle, and high schools, meetings with community leaders, and re-entry programs. As part of the re-entry programs, federal prosecutors visited state prisons to speak with inmates nearing their release dates.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg expressed his office’s commitment to reducing violent crime in the Middle District of Florida and highlighted the importance of collaboration with law enforcement partners and community stakeholders to create safer communities.

The following are highlights of some significant cases from the third quarter:

In United States v. Alex Winters (Ft. Myers), a traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded firearm, drugs, and ammunition, resulting in Winters being convicted at trial and sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

In United States v. Kristopher Ervin and Matthew Hoover (Jacksonville), two individuals were found guilty of transferring unregistered machinegun conversion devices, commonly known as “Auto Key Cards.” The investigation revealed a substantial increase in sales due to advertisements on a YouTube channel operated by Hoover. Sentencing hearings are scheduled for September 2023.

In United States v. Christopher Munroe (Ocala), Munroe, a convicted felon, was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in federal prison for possessing stolen firearms.

In United States v. Joel Fonseca Flores (Orlando), Flores was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl causing death, possession of fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The Robles Park RICO (Tampa) case resulted in the sentencing of Keaujay Hornsby to 16 years and 6 months in federal prison and Kareem Spann to 10 years and 10 months. This Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) group was involved in a range of criminal activities, including shootings, drug trafficking, fraud, and identity theft.

These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys in all five divisions across the Middle District of Florida. More information on Project Safe Neighborhoods can be found on the U.S. Attorney’s Office website HERE.

