Missing 3-year-old autistic boy found dead, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 3-year-old autistic boy was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were searching for the boy, named Gabriel, in the 200 block of Clearwater Road in Satsuma.

PCSO said Gabriel was last seen wearing a green plaid T-shirt and green Minecraft shorts at his home.

Family looked for Gabriel for about 20 minutes before calling deputies around 3:30 p.m.

PCSO said its marine unit and K9 team were searching for Gabriel, who was found in the water near a dock close to his home.

Deputies are currently investigating Gabriel’s death, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

“At this time we ask for you to say a prayer for the family,” Sheriff HD “Gator” DeLoach said in a statement on the PCSO Facebook page. “No family should undergo the tragedy of losing their child and we ask for comfort from our community to support them as they navigate the difficult journey ahead.”

