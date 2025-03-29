MISSING PERSON: Jacksonville police searching for 14-year-old girl who didn’t return from school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who may be endangered.

Officials announced their search for Serenity Mallett just before 10:30 P.M. Friday night after family members told them she never came home from school.

Police said that she was last seen by friends around 4:30 P.M. near the 1800 block of Dunn Avenue on the northside.

Serenity is described as 5′2″ and 125 pounds.

Her eyes are brown and she has black hair tied in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, pink socks and pink shoes, as seen in the above photo.

Anyone who may have seen Serenity or knows where she is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500.

If you live in the area, you can also help by checking your surveillance footage to see if Serenity may have passed by your home.

