Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office locates missing endangered woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that 19-year-old Holly has been located safe, thanks due to help from the community.

Thank you to our community for the assistance! Holly has been located safely. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 6, 2023

Original: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who is considered to be endangered. JSO is asking for the community’s help.

Holly F. Strickland had last been seen by family at approximately 11:30 a.m. today, August 6, in the Spring Park area of Jacksonville.

Holly, who is unable to care for herself, left on foot in an unknown direction after a disagreement with her family. Due to Holly’s mental state and the circumstances involved, JSO is looking for her to make sure that she is safe.

Name: Holly F. Strickland

Age: 19

Race/Sex: White/Female

Height/Weight: 5′5″/105 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Brown

Clothing: Black hoodie, black sweatpants, and eyeglasses

Anyone having seen or who may know Holly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Retweet! - Missing Endangered Adult



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of a missing endangered adult, and we are asking for the community’s assistance. Holly F. Strickland had last been seen by family at approximately 11:30 a.m. today, August… pic.twitter.com/MoeaP2bQxq — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 6, 2023

