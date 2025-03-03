Monday is last day to register to vote in Florida’s Sixth Congressional District special election

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the special election for Florida’s Sixth Congressional District.

The election is happening April 1 to replace former Rep. Michael Waltz, who President Donald Trump selected to be the National Security Adviser.

The candidates running include:

Randy Fine (REP)

Josh Weil (DEM)

Andrew Parrott (LPF)

Randall Terry (NPA)

Chuck Sheridan (WRI)

The district includes Putnam and Flagler counties, as well as parts of St. Johns, Marion, Lake, and Volusia counties.

People who live in St. Johns County have to use this address search to see if they reside in District 6.

To fill out the Florida Online Voter Registration Application, click here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.