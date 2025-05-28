Morning News Recap: Three arrested following disruption at Jacksonville City Hall

Jacksonville, Fl — The Wednesday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News is following the arrest of three people following commotion at the Jacksonville City Council meeting last night. Video, suspect information, reaction from city leaders.

First Alert Weather headline: Heat and humidity with a few afternoon storms. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’re nearing an all-time May record for the number of days at/above 90 degrees. An isolated shower/storm will likely develop between 3 and 5 pm. Highs will stay in the lower to mid 90s tomorrow. The weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower humidity.

Three Big Things to Know:

A drive-thru argument spills over into gunfire at a Deerwood Dunkin Donuts. Jacksonville police say a woman was shot multiple times around 5:30 pm yesterday as she was walking away from a car in the drive-thru. Police say the suspect fired two times, hitting the woman in the shoulder and back of the head, before fleeing. The vehicle was later stopped on the northside and the suspect was taken into custody.

Jacksonville International Airport’s hourly garage is considered a crime scene, as federal investigators look into what started a fire nearly two weeks ago. Once the cause of the fire is determined, construction crews will begin to work their way through the third and fourth floors, assess the damage, and decide how the structure can be repaired.

A local family is grieving after their loved one was killed in a hit and run at the Walgreens on Merrill Road. It’s a story we followed throughout the morning yesterday. Family members identify the victim as 40-year-old Brandon Venegas. No suspect or vehicle description was provided by police.

Commotion at Jax City Hall leads to multiple arrests. Posted by Rich Jones on Wednesday, May 28, 2025

