MOSH to give update on funding for relocation after deadline was pushed back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History is expected to give an update on funding Tuesday morning.

Action News Jax told you when Jacksonville City Council approved the project in April of last year. The plans call for MOSH to relocate to a new building on the Northbank of the St. Johns River. It would take up to 6.8 acres along the river off Bay Street.

But, some requirements come with the deal. Downtown Investment Authority documents say, “MOSH is responsible for security funds for the construction of the museum facility and associated improvements. The minimum total is $40 million with a total projected capital investment of $85 million.”

The MOSH CEO went before the DIA board in February and asked the board to give him more time to raise millions of dollars to move the museum to its new location.

“We are requesting the first impose, which is currently scheduled to Feb. 28 be adjusted to March 31 to allow for continued negotiations with the corporate donor that will get us that goal,” MOSH CEO Dr. Alistair Dove said.

The news conference starts at 11 a.m. Action News Jax will bring you the very latest.

