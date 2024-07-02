MOSH meets fundraising requirement ahead of move to Northbank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science and History is one step closer to building its new facility on the Northbank. The museum secured its fundraising requirement to unlock a land lease agreement with the city.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The $40 million donation requirement deadline was the end of June. It came after the city agreed to extend the deadline about six months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been to the MOSH. I’ve lived here since 6 years old. I’ve been on field trips, camp trips, and for fun. It’s one of my favorite places,” Melanie Maycole, a Jacksonville resident, said.

Now the Southbank staple is planning to open on the Northbank by the end of 2027 around the same time as the Shipyards West Park project.

RELATED: Jacksonville’s MOSH announced it’s surpassed $40M fundraising goal

The museum received $10 million from CSX, $5 million from the State of Florida in its 2024-25 budget, and $2.5 million from VyStar, as well as “numerous gifts from individuals, foundations, and corporations,” a release stated.

Action News Jax asked if MOSH is still set to break ground by the end of next year and finish construction in 2027, but we are still waiting to hear back.

In March, CEO Dr. Alistair Dove said the delays in fundraising would not impact the overall construction timeline.

Jacksonville City Council recently approved the Jaguars stadium deal which included $56 million in the Community Benefits Agreement. Of that money, $24 million will go towards the Shipyard West Park project which will be integrated around the museum. The $94 million total project is also expected to be done by the end of 2027, according to a city representative.

“I love that they’re developing it, I like that they’re going to have a new location — I can’t wait to see it. Excited to see what they’ll do with it,” Maycole said.

“With this requirement successfully satisfied, we are now setting our sights on the next step in the project. We are continuing to work on the building’s design, exhibits and interactive activity with its future setting at the Shipyards,” Dr. Dove said in a release.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.