Motorcycle vs. dump truck collision snarls traffic in St. Johns County

St. Johns County, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene Tuesday afternoon of a motorcycle vs. dump truck crash. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook at about 3:10 p.m. that deputies were on the wreck site at Greenbriar Road and Brambly Vine Drive. Authorities said anyone with students at Switzerland Point Middle School, Hickory Creek Elementary School, and Bartram Trail High School should plan for traffic delays.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Conditions of those involved in the wreck have not been released. Action News Jax will have more on this developing story.

SJSO is on scene of a motorcycle vs dump truck crash on Greenbriar Rd and Brambly Vine Drive in St. Johns. Drivers in... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 1, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.