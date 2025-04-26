Motorcyclist killed in Duval County’s 48th traffic death of the year, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man driving a motorcycle was killed Friday night in a crash in East Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was driving northbound on Monument Road “at what appears to be a high rate of speed,” JSO said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A Chevy Tahoe was turning left into the Fort Caroline Lakes subdivision and the motorcycle hit the right rear of the Tahoe.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. JSO said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

JSO said this is the 48th traffic death in Duval County this year, and the 12th involving a motorcycle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.