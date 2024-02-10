Multi-jurisdictional drug dealer arrested in Baldwin: Baker County Sheriff’s Office reports

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) recently announced an arrest made in collaboration with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) and the Zone 5 Task Force. Thomas Blocker, a 39-year-old Jacksonville resident, was apprehended in Baldwin after an extensive multi-jurisdictional effort.

Blocker faces multiple charges, including trafficking and possession of methamphetamine, as well as unlawful use of a communication device.

BCSO Narcotics detectives, in coordination with JSO Narcotics detectives and members of the Zone 5 Task Force, successfully located, surveilled, and apprehended Blocker in Baldwin.

Blocker, who was wanted in Flagler County on drug-related offenses, had also been the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation in Baker County. Authorities revealed that Blocker had traveled to Macclenny and sold trafficking amounts of methamphetamine to detectives in the area over the past few weeks.

Following his arrest, Blocker is now being held at the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Facility, where he faces additional drug charges before being extradited to Flagler and Baker counties to answer for his alleged crimes.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden expressed gratitude to Sheriff T.K. Waters and JSO for their collaborative efforts in apprehending Blocker and removing him from the streets of their respective communities.

