Multimillion-dollar settlement announced for 2020 Jaxport explosion that injured 11 Jacksonville firefighters

Eleven Jacksonville Fire & Rescue firefighters were injured, burned, and even left with broken bones in early June 2020 after a ship fire at JAXPORT led to an explosion with those firefighters on board.

“Being trapped in the dark hole of a ship that looks like armageddon and an explosion happening thinking you’ll never see your child or wife again, those are the worst injuries,” outlined attorney Curry Pajcic on Monday.

Pajcic announced Monday morning a multimillion-dollar settlement has now been reached with four defendants in this case: Hoegh Autoliners, Grimaldi Deep Sea, SSA Atlantic, and Horizon Terminal Services. Grimaldi, SSA, and Horizon reached a combined $16 million settlement with the firefighters, while Hoegh came to a confidential settlement.

An NTSB investigation found the fire was started by car batteries that had not been properly unplugged onboard the ship and the ship’s fire alarms turned off at the time of fire, allowing it to spread.

“Ten cents to cap the pole of a battery so no spark happens, so easy,” said Pajcic Monday. “Turn on the fire alarm, it never gets out of control.”

This case also now sets a brand new legal precedent, attorney Pajcic said, holding those who cause fires negligently responsible for the injuries of first responders.

Action News Jax reached out to the defendants named in the settlement for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

