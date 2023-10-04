Multiple fatalities and injuries in Baker County house fire

Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple fatalities and injuries are reported in a house fire in rural Baker County.

Undersheriff Randy Crews tells WOKV News the fire started this morning in the north end of the county in the community of Taylor.

“There is multiple victims related to the house fire. We can say there are some fatalities and some that were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.”, said Crews.

It’s an active investigation by the sheriff’s office and state fire marshal. It’s not clear how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire.







