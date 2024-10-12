‘My heart goes out to everyone:’ Welaka deals with heavy flooding after Milton

WELAKA, Fla. — Hurricane Milton brought a lot of flooding to our area, and Putnam County saw the worst of it.

Several communities still have more than a foot of water in their streets – including the town of Welaka.

It got more than 15 inches. The St. Johns River flooded the Sportsman Harbor neighborhood.

Robert and Kim Clarke didn’t want to risk the damage that was expected.

Luckily, they didn’t lose power or water, but they are left dealing with no sewer and a flooded property.

