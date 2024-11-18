Narrow road causes crash in Glynn County area, neighbors call for safer road barriers

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A neighbor in Brunswick said a police chase early this morning ended with a massive crash in her front yard, totaling at least one car.

They are calling for improved safety along Glyndale Road in Brunswick, Georgia.

Resident Keshia Quinones said both of their cars were damaged in the driveway due to the police chase. She believes at least one of them is totaled. The neighborhood has been advocating for traffic calming measures for years and Keshia stresses this incident was the last straw.

Keshia Quinones shared videos of what her front yard looked like around 2:10 AM Sunday.

She said both her and her finance’s cars were smashed into and flipped over after a car lost control right in front of their home.

“Mine was flipped over completely. There were smashed pieces of my car everywhere.”

Several neighbors told Action News Jax it was a police chase involving one other car that led to this accident. Keshia added their cars landed within feet of the front of their house. Her entire family was home including her 8-month-old baby.

Residents along Glyndale Drive said it has been a dangerous road for years, and it invites speeding. They said this was not the first crash.

“The neighbor to the right of us, the same situation with a car happened but theirs was deadly,” said Keshia.

The neighbors ask the city to start by adding a guardrail on Glyndale Road where it begins to curve after getting off New Jesup Highway.

Action News Jax reached out to the Glynn County Police Department for comment on this accident. We are waiting to hear back.

