NAS Jax Air Show Guide | Know before you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What you should know about the 2024 NAS Jax Air Show. The event is open to the public and offers free admission and parking. No tickets are required to attend and spectators over the age of 18 must present a physical photo ID to gain access to the show.

What: NAS Jax Air Show, Birthplace of the Blue Angels

Where: Naval Air Station Jacksonville, 6801 Roosevelt Blvd. Jacksonville

When: Saturday, Sunday: Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 11 a.m.

What you can bring / What you can’t bring

Permitted Items

Opaque bags that do not exceed 6″ x 6″

Clear plastic or vinyl bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

Medically necessary materials, small diaper bags, plastic baby bottles or other essential baby supplies (infant must be with carrier)

Water bottles

Portable/Lawn Chairs (Must take chair out of bag before going through security but once through, you may use the bag.)

Cameras

Child Stroller/Wagon/Walker

Binoculars/Optics

Handicap Units

Ear protection

Prohibited Items

Opaque bags larger than 6”x6”

Clear plastic or vinyl bags larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

Outside food and beverage (water bottles are authorized and subject to search)

Alcohol

Coolers

Cooking Grills/Smokers/Cookers (NO TAILGAITING)

Pop Up Tents

Large Sun Umbrellas

Animals/Pets (Service animals only)

Bicycles/Skateboards/Rollerblades/Motorized Cycles or Units (Handicap units are permitted)

Kites/Balloons/Radio-Controlled Devices (i.e. drones, 2-way radios, etc.)

Fireworks (All types)

Firearms, ammunition and weapons/contraband (such as knives, pepper spray, stun guns, medical cannabis, illegal/controlled substances, etc.)

Disguising/Concealing Costumes (Halloween/Party)

For the kids:

The Kids Zone - is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located off of show center. To enter the Kids Zone, each child must have a wristband, which is $5 per day, cash only. Attractions includes the “Blue Angel Obstacle Course,” a 36-foot Turbo Shuttle Slide, an Extreme Air Power Jump, a robust STEM tent and face painting. Children must wear a wristband to enter and leave throughout the day.

Seating:

Free Seating To sit at the air show for free, simply bring your own chair or blanket and set up along the flightline. Please note that chairs will be searched upon entry.

Paid Seating Paid Seating is available for purchase on each day of the Air Show for $20. These sections are located just east and west of show center, include private port-o-lets and are first come, first served each day of the show. To purchase a ticket, visit the seating area during the air show. Tickets cannot be purchased online or prior to the show.

The Biergarten The Biergarten is located at show center and is available for customers ages 21+. Tickets are $80 and include two drink tokens (beer, soda or water), Oktoberfest themed food, a commemorative beer stein, seating and shade. Tickets will be available for purchase in person at the show.

Premium Seating The Premium Seating area is located at show center and is available for the practice show on Friday, Oct. 18 only. The practice show is open to those with base access and their guests. Tickets are $60 for adults and $20 for children ages 2-12. Tickets include Mission BBQ catering, sodas, waters, seating and shade. Tickets will be available for purchase in person at the show.

Services for People with Disabilities

Parking

A limited number of accessible parking spaces are available on a first come first serve basis. For those that require accessible parking, please have your placard clearly visible so that security can direct you to the appropriate accessible parking areas.

Air Show Viewing Area

There is a section cordoned off for handicap, first come, first serve. Look for the green flag and handicap signage. A companion may set up with the wheelchair member, but we ask that large family groups not take up space that others with handicap needs would like to use.

Restrooms

Accessible port-o-lets are available on the air show grounds.

Service dogs are permitted at the Air Show.

Food & Beverage

The NAS Jax Air Show has a variety of food and beverage booths. Please note that the food booths will take card and cash payments. To expedite your line wait times, be sure to bring cash with you. Several ATMs provided by VyStar Credit Union will be available on-site should you need to make a withdrawl.

Outside food and beverages are not allowed into the air show, other than baby bottles (non-glass) and small snack items for infant children. Beer will be available for purchase by those of age.

Directions:

From North of Jacksonville: From Jacksonville International Airport, take I-95 South to Exit 111 (I-10) toward Lake City/Tallahassee. Continue West on I-10 for a short distance and take Exit 361 (on the left) toward US-17 South/Roosevelt Boulevard. Continue South on Roosevelt Boulevard for approximately six miles. The base will be on your left. You will be directed to the Alleghney (Commercial) Gate for air show access and event parking. As you enter on Yorktown Avenue, all traffic lanes will provide you with access to a designated parking location. Traffic signs and police officers will direct you into an authorized parking zone. Do not disrupt traffic flow or delay other visitors by attempting to drive around traffic control points.

From South of Jacksonville: From I-95 take Exit 337 and merge onto I-295 North (on the left). Continue on I-295 North, crossing the St. John’s River and take the first exit (Exit 10) toward NAS Jacksonville/HWY 17 North. The base will be on your right. Do NOT enter through the Birmingham Gate. You will need to enter the base through the Yorktown (Main) Gate for air show access and event parking. As you enter on Yorktown Avenue, all traffic lanes will provide you with access to a designated parking location. Traffic signs and police officers will direct you into an authorized parking zone. Do not disrupt traffic flow or delay other visitors by attempting to drive around traffic control points.

