Nassau County deputy fired after arrest

Yulee, Fla. — A Nassau County deputy is out of a job and under arrest.

Dale Hutcherson was arrested on Nov. 7 after investigators determined that he used a level of force that was “unnecessary and unjustified” during a call in Callahan.

The incident happened in August. Investigators said then-Deputy Hutcherson came across an intoxicated man lying in the road at U.S. 1 and Ratliff Road. While moving that man off the road, investigators said Hutcherson wrote in his report that the man became combative. Hutcherson reported that the man attempted to break free from his grip, so he did a leg sweep to take the man down.

According to an arrest warrant, a review of Hutcherson’s body-worn camera video contracted his story. The footage reportedly showed the man walking away toward another deputy who was trying to get the man to safety.

An internal audit of the use of force found that Hutcherson’s treatment of the man was unnecessary and that he lied in his report.

As a result, Hutcherson was fired and arrested on charges of battery and official misconduct.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to arrest one of our own deputies, but we have an obligation to hold all of our employees accountable when they break the law and violate the public’s trust,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a news release. “This type of behavior is unacceptable and goes against everything we stand for at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. We have strict policies and training in place regarding use of force, and we expect all our deputies to follow those guidelines without exception.”

Hutcherson worked with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office about two years before this incident.

This isn’t the first time Hutcherson has made news.

In January, Action News Jax told you when Hutcherson delivered a DoorDash order after arresting the driver on DUI charges.

