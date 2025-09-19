Nassau County Emergency Management to host American Red Cross shelter training

YULEE, Fla — Nassau County Emergency Management is hosting a special training session with the American Red Cross, offering free training to help prepare volunteers to assist in shelter operations during emergencies.

“This training opportunity is about more than learning shelter operations; it’s about strengthening our community’s resilience. When disasters strike, volunteers jump in to lend a hand, and with the right preparation, their impact is immeasurable, ” says Tim Cooper, the Director of Emergency Management for Nassau County.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Officials say the training session will provide volunteers with the knowledge and tools needed to support shelter operations in the event of disasters like a hurricane.

"We’re looking for disaster relief volunteers to join our team of Shelter Heroes—compassionate individuals trained to provide food, shelter, and comfort when disasters like hurricanes or wildfires strike," says the American Red Cross of North and Central Florida.

The class will take place on Wednesday, October 1, from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center in Yulee.

You need to register for the free training class. You can find more information on the Nassau County Emergency Management website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group