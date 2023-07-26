Nassau County introduces ‘Turtle Talk Tuesday’

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — During this year’s turtle nesting season, May 1 through October 31, Nassau County is starting a new tradition of Turtle Talk Tuesdays. Every Tuesday, Nassau County will teach the community facts about the local turtle population and what is being done to protect them.

This week’s Turtle Talk Tuesday is focusing on how to protect sea turtles in the open ocean. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the leading cause of turtle death and injuries come from being hit by boats. In Florida alone, injuries consistent with vessel strikes are observed in 20-30 percent of stranded sea turtles.

In the southeast, adult sea turtles are particularly vulnerable to boat strikes during nesting season as they often swim near nesting beaches.

NOAA has offered the following tips for vessel operators to help avoid hitting sea turtles:

Always be alert

Wear polarized sunglasses to better see marine animals

Follow speed zones and other signage

Travel at the safest minimum speed in areas where sea turtles are known to frequent

Should you encounter a dead, sick, or injured sea turtle, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) Alert Hotline at (888) 404-3922 or email Dr. Allen Foley (State Coordinator) at allen.foley@myfwc.com.

