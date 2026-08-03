Nassau County Sheriff’s Office opens registration for women’s self-defense

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Registration is now open for a women’s self-defense class hosted by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

The hands-on session will focus on teaching participants how to recognize potential threats, improve situational awareness and respond to dangerous situations.

To sign up, click here.

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