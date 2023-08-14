Troopers responding to fatality on I-95 NB in Nassau County near U.S. 17, all lanes blocked

Crews are responding to a deadly semi-truck fire on Interstate 95 in Nassau County.

This is happening on Interstate 95 northbound, just south of U.S. 17, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lanes are completely closed headed toward the Florida-Georgia border.

FHP is reporting at least one person is dead. Action News Jax will update you on the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

